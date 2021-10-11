Watch Bill Belichick’s Postgame Speech After Patriots’ Win Over Texans: ‘Needed 60 Good Minutes Of Football, And We Got 30’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick likely wasn’t happy at all with his team at halftime on Sunday, as the Patriots trailed the Texans 15-9. His mood likely soured a little more early in the third quarter, when an interception and a flea flicker had his team down 22-9. But over the course of 60 minutes, the Patriots proved to be better than the Texans. Thus, Belichick was a bit happier in the locker room after the game than he was at halftime.