Steelers already targeting wideout with JuJu Smith-Schuster out

By Mark Powell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith JuJu Smith-Schuster likely out for the season, the Steelers need to sign a replacement, or at the very least some wide receiver depth. Smith-Schuster was a popular target of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, as the veteran QB was one of the main reasons JuJu returned to Pittsburgh this offseason. Considering Smith-Schuster signed a one-year prove it deal, such an injury is all the more heartbreaking. Smith-Schuster’s wallet is hurting along with his shoulder.

