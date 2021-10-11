When adversity hit, Michigan didn’t flinch at Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines faced their most difficult challenge of the season on Saturday and looked adversity straight in the eyes. It looked like Michigan could run away with things against the Nebraska Cornhuskers after taking a comfortable 13-0 lead into halftime. Things changed quickly late in the third quarter when Nebraska scored 15 points in less than two minutes. Michigan went into the fourth quarter trailing for the first time all season and the Huskers had all the momentum. So what did Michigan do?