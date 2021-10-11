The Walking Dead Spoils Season 11B Premiere After Finale Cliffhanger
The Walking Dead ends Part 1 of its final season in a major cliffhanger, leaving the fates of multiple characters up in the air until 2022 — or until a Part 2 teaser trailer reveals what becomes of the lives left hanging in the balance. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." The Season 11B teaser, released online ahead of the Final Season Part 1 finale and aired on AMC after Sunday's "For Blood," neutralizes questions about who won't live to see Episode 9 when The Walking Dead returns with a batch of eight new episodes in February.comicbook.com
