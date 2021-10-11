CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead Spoils Season 11B Premiere After Finale Cliffhanger

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead ends Part 1 of its final season in a major cliffhanger, leaving the fates of multiple characters up in the air until 2022 — or until a Part 2 teaser trailer reveals what becomes of the lives left hanging in the balance. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." The Season 11B teaser, released online ahead of the Final Season Part 1 finale and aired on AMC after Sunday's "For Blood," neutralizes questions about who won't live to see Episode 9 when The Walking Dead returns with a batch of eight new episodes in February.

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Is Michonne Returning?

The Walking Dead (TWD) Season 11 approaches the mid-season finale, and fans still hope that Rick Grimes, (Andrew Lincoln) returns. Recall, he went off in the helicopter at the end of Season 9 of the AMC show. Then, Michonne, (Danai Gurira) disappeared from the show in Season 10. While TWD fans hope for a return of Rick, they also hope for more of Michonne. Some fans grew very excited as they think a promo for Episode 8 hints at a return. Plus, they hope for the sake of Rick’s daughter, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) that she returns.
TV SERIES
Callan Mcauliffe
Lauren Cohan
Melissa Mcbride
Nadia Hilker
Seth Gilliam
Danai Gurira
Ross Marquand
Norman Reedus
Ritchie Coster
Cailey Fleming
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Is Out for Blood in Final Season Part 1 Finale Trailer

"We have to get them. All of them," declares Maggie (Lauren Cohan) about The Reapers in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1, "Promises Broken." In the Season 11A finale, "For Blood," Maggie and Reapers leader Pope (Ritchie Coster) are out for blood as both sides go to war over Meridian: the community that Maggie and the Wardens lost to "The Chosen Ones." As Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) march on Meridian with their walker horde to save a starving Alexandria, those back home fight the elements — and a flood of walkers — during a violent storm that threatens to destroy the battered community that's shed enough blood.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead World Beyond Cast Talks Final Season, Jadis, & More!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will conclude the second spinoff set in The Walking Dead universe. TV Fanatic got the chance to watch the first two episodes and speak with the cast about the upcoming season. When the second season begins, the characters are mainly split up, giving...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Promises Broken

This The Walking Dead review contains spoilers. There’s an importance to personal relationships in The Walking Dead that isn’t quite as prevalent in the real world. Sure, knowing the right people can get you pretty far in life in our reality. In the zombie apocalypse, knowing the right people can mean the difference between rotting in a jail cell or serving on a work crew, working in an office versus working in a field picking beans, and risking your life versus living a life of ease. Unfortunately for Eugene and company, there’s a limit to how many favors you can cash in at one time, and they might have hit that barrier.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 7

Did Yumiko find out the truth about the Commonwealth?. On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7, her friends and family were in danger and Yumiko had to do some digging. Meanwhile, Ezekiel realized he needed some help and he went to the hospital. What did everyone learn about him?
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 is directed entirely by women

"Equity was a big part of the decision-making," says showrunner Matt Negrete of the all-female team that helmed the series' 10 episodes. The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns Sunday night to AMC, and the second season of the zombie spin-off is notable because it is also its last. How showrunner Matt Negrete and co-creator Scott M. Gimple wrap up the series while also propelling the rest of The Walking Dead universe forward will be of interest to all the fans of the franchise.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Warns "Anybody" Can Die in "High-Stakes" Final Season (Exclusive)

It's the end for the Endlings on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The second and final season of the event series, premiering October 3 on AMC, concludes the epic story of the Endlings: sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). Together, they made a cross-country journey to save the one man who might save the world — zombie cure-seeking scientist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) — from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military. In these remaining ten episodes of TWD: World Beyond, the stakes have never been higher as innocence — and lives — will be lost in a final fight against the CRM for control of their destinies.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

New Walking Dead spin-off announced and premiere is revealed

The Walking Dead has another spin-off coming to screens. First put into development in 2020, AMC in the US has now officially given the green light to the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead from franchise boss Scott Gimple and veteran writer Channing Powell. The Wrap reports that Tales...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Season Part 1 Was Secretly a Villain's Origin Story

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or a Reaper burned. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang explains the "villain's origin story" told over the first eight episodes of Season 11A, ending with Leah (Lynn Collins) waging war against Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) family to avenge her fallen brothers-in-arms. A Maggie-obsessed Pope (Ritchie Coster) spirals out of control when he tries to sacrifice his squad if it means killing his enemy — only for Leah to then kill Pope and turn on Daryl, siding with her family over his.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 finale: Who is Catherine Belen? Big cliffhanger

The Animal Kingdom season 5 finale arrived on TNT this weekend, and we tend to think it delivered a Catherine Belen shock like no other. So who is she? The dead body and the ID in the closing minutes of the finale make you go all the way back to the early days of the series for answers. Catherine is extremely important to Pope, as she’s a massive loose end from his past and someone Smurf had him kill.
TV SERIES

