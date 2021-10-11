Winner of World Food Prize to speak at UCD

All eyes were on Facebook last week as a former product manager turned whistleblower testified before a Senate subcommittee, saying that the company puts growth over user safety and well-being in a number of areas, including research that shows teenagers feel worse after using its products. Writing in the New York Times, Roddy Lindsay, ’07, a former data scientist at Facebook, proposes changing the incentive structure, which, he says, drives the problem. Currently, social media companies have every economic motivation to keep users engaged. Thus, their algorithms are supercharged to present us “the most titillating, inflammatory content.” In response, he writes, lawmakers need to put teeth into a disincentive by amending Section 230, the 1996 law that shields social media companies from liability for most user-generated content. “Companies that deploy personalized algorithmic amplification should be liable for the content these algorithms promote,” he writes. Any so-called amplification law, though, would face significant free speech hurdles. “Harms attributable to amplification are real,” writes Daphne Keller, director of the program on platform regulation at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center. “The constraints created by First Amendment law are also real. Any paths forward will require precision and realism about both.”

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO