CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Winner of World Food Prize to speak at UCD

By Kathy Keatley Garvey
Davis Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternationally recognized scientist Hans Herren, president and CEO of the Millennium Institute, USA, and recipient of the 1995 World Food Prize, will deliver an in-person seminar hosted by the UC Davis Department of Entomology and Nematology on Wednesday, Oct. 13 on “Why Is Transforming the Food System Along the Agroecology Principles an Imperative?”

www.davisenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Davis Enterprise

UCD student shortlisted for $100K award

Tanishq Abraham named among 50 finalists for inaugural Global Student Prize. Tanishq Abraham, an 18-year-old Sacramento native and fourth-year Ph.D. candidate at UC Davis, was named among 50 finalists this week for the inaugural Global Student Prize. The $100,000 prize attracted more than 3,500 applicants from 94 countries, with the applicants ranging in age from 17 to 30 years old.
DAVIS, CA
purdue.edu

Winner of the Prestigious Indianapolis Prize Brings Message of Marine Conservation to PVM Students

The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine had the privilege of hosting a special visit this week by the recipient of the 2021 Indianapolis Prize, Dr. Amanda Vincent, co-founder and director of Project Seahorse and professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at the University of British Columbia. Recognized as the world’s leading award for animal conservation, the Indianapolis Prize is a signature conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoological Society that honors and rewards conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of animal species.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cosmos

2021 Nobel Prize-winners announced

This year’s Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to three scientists. Firstly, it was awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe, of Princeton University, US, and Klaus Hasselmann, of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany, for “the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliability predicting global warming”. Manabe...
SCIENCE
The Conversation UK

Nobel economics prize winners showed economists how to turn the real world into their laboratory

The Nobel committee’s decision to award its economics prize for 2021 to David Card, Josh Angrist and Guido Imbens marks the culmination of a revolution in the way economists approach the world that began more than 30 years ago. Until the 1980s, experiments were uncommon in economics. Most economists who worked on the applied side of the field relied on data from surveys (like the census) or administrative sources (like social security).
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
baystatebanner.com

Book Talk with Pulitzer Prize-winner Farah Stockman

Website: https://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?id=a2K4W000006BZL0. American Made: What Happens to People When Work Disappears. In this story about race, class, and American values, Farah Stockman explores how jobs serve as a bedrock of people’s lives and drive powerful social justice movements. This revealing book shines a light on our political moment, when joblessness...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family celebrates Nobel Prize winner from Pittsburgh

By all accounts, Joshua Angrist was one of those cool kids you would have wanted to hang out with at Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill. He was a partier and an artist. But a future Nobel Prize winner?. “I think if you were to look at Josh’s activities in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thebakerorange.com

BOOK Program awards prize money to five winners

On Sep. 17, five students were awarded prize money that ranged from $250-$1700 from the BOOK Program for their summer internships. BOOK stands for “Baker Organizational Observation for Knowledge” and was co-created by Professor of Business and Economics Dr. Kevin McCarthy and former professor John Pepper with the help of Career Services.
EDUCATION
theedgemarkets.com

Gracious award winner shares conservation prize

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): Biodiversity conservation was the ultimate winner of the inaugural Hornbill Award last Sunday. This is because the winning group, Bringing Back Our Rare Animals (BORA), has offered to share half the prize money of RM105,000 with the five other finalists. The online award, an initiative of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Policy#Sustainable Food System#Ucd#The Millennium Institute#Nematology#Nematologist#Mealybug#The World Food Prize#United Nations Rrb#Ipes Food#Agroecology
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: The winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine is…

The Nobel Committee will announce the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday. The Nobel Prize will be announced on Oct. 4 at 5:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above. Last year’s winners were three scientists — Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born...
SCIENCE
The Press

U.N. World Food Programme

U.N. World Food Programme Announces The Weeknd as Goodwill Ambassador. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world's largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, today announced that Multi-platinum and Diamond certified global superstar The Weeknd has been named a Goodwill Ambassador. He joins an international roster of ambassadors who use their voices and platforms to advocate for ending global hunger. Each year, the U.N. World Food Programme provides lifesaving food assistance to over 100 million people in more than 80 countries.
CHARITIES
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
The Week

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
World Health Organization

Fifteen African countries hit 10% COVID-19 vaccination goal

Brazzaville – Fifteen African countries—nearly a third of the continent’s 54 nations—have fully vaccinated 10% of their people against COVID-19. The global goal of fully vaccinating 10% of every country’s population by 30 September was set in May by the World Health Assembly, the world’s highest health policy-setting body. Almost 90% of high income-countries have met this target.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these […]
ECONOMY
stanfordmag.org

Blue foods; a Nobel prize; Facebook

All eyes were on Facebook last week as a former product manager turned whistleblower testified before a Senate subcommittee, saying that the company puts growth over user safety and well-being in a number of areas, including research that shows teenagers feel worse after using its products. Writing in the New York Times, Roddy Lindsay, ’07, a former data scientist at Facebook, proposes changing the incentive structure, which, he says, drives the problem. Currently, social media companies have every economic motivation to keep users engaged. Thus, their algorithms are supercharged to present us “the most titillating, inflammatory content.” In response, he writes, lawmakers need to put teeth into a disincentive by amending Section 230, the 1996 law that shields social media companies from liability for most user-generated content. “Companies that deploy personalized algorithmic amplification should be liable for the content these algorithms promote,” he writes. Any so-called amplification law, though, would face significant free speech hurdles. “Harms attributable to amplification are real,” writes Daphne Keller, director of the program on platform regulation at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center. “The constraints created by First Amendment law are also real. Any paths forward will require precision and realism about both.”
INTERNET
maryville.edu

Pulitzer Prize-winning Author to Speak at Inaugural Staenberg Lecture

Maryville University has announced a commitment from philanthropists Michael and Carol Staenberg, and the Staenberg Family Foundation, to launch a five-year annual lecture in partnership with the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. The Staenberg Lecture will focus on contemporary social issues through the lens of the Holocaust, its lessons and its historical significance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheConversationCanada

Peatlands protect against wildfire and flooding, but they're still under attack in Canada

When record-breaking wildfires in western Russia killed 65 people, injured 1,068, destroyed 3,500 homes and caused billions in damages in 2010, it was no longer business-as-usual in Russia’s response to the impacts of climate change. Not only did the Russian government begin investing more in traditional fire suppression, fire science and prevention strategies, it also began, with financial help and expertise from Germany, to restore peatlands that had been badly degraded by agricultural developments and the mining of peat to produce energy for household use and power plants. A fifth of Russia is covered in peat, mostly the northeastern side...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy