Warrior Xpress provides restaurant delivery services in Summit County

Warrior Xpress is a small, veteran-owned delivery company serving small towns in Colorado, and Breckenridge happens to be the company’s biggest market. Dusty Beckman, owner and founder of Warrior Xpress, said he worked for a different delivery company that served Breckenridge. After it went bankrupt, and Beckman earned some money from selling his house, he saw an opportunity to start his own business to replace what Breckenridge had lost.