U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant this week denied an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order brought by Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins. The NFL suspended Collins for five games for violating the NFL-NFLPA drug policy, a suspension that will cost the offensive tackle about $2 million in salary. Collins has already served four games. While Judge Mazzant concluded that Collins—who was accused of attempting to bribe a test collector—failed to show sufficient grounds to merit a restraining order, the judge also slammed the league and arbitrator’s legal reasoning. This was not the first drug suspension for Collins, who starred...

