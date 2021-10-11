CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Poulter Joins ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ as Adam Warlock

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dopesick” star Will Poulter is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he will play the cosmic hero Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”. In the Marvel comics, Adam Warlock is a superpowered being who has fought alongside and against the Guardians of the Galaxy and has done battle with the Mad Titan Thanos over control of the Infinity Stones. In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” his impending arrival was teased in a mid-credits sequence in which Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), leader of a race of golden aliens called the Sovereigns, reveals that she is developing Adam in a cocoon as the ultimate weapon to destroy the Guardians.

