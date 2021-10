Some players are curious about how to get Guapo in Far Cry 6. Guapo is the first of seven animal companions players can have in Far Cry 6. He is a crocodile that aids the player in battle by attacking enemies and redirecting attention away from the player. Guapo's special ability is that he can revive himself after being downed in battle. Guapo is not ideal for stealthy gameplay as he will automatically charge any enemy near the player, but he can be told to remain in one spot or dismissed entirely if he become too much of a hindrance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO