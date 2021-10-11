Press Association names Senator Zaffirini champion of transparency
Press Group Lauds Senator for Public Information Proposals. The Texas Press Association named Senator Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, its Champion of Transparency for her leadership in promoting open government and accountability during the 2021 regular legislative session.The handsome award was presented to her at her Capitol office on Tuesday (Oct. 5) by Donnis Baggett, executive vice president, and Mike Hodges, executive director.www.alicetx.com
