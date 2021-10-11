CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Press Association names Senator Zaffirini champion of transparency

alicetx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Group Lauds Senator for Public Information Proposals. The Texas Press Association named Senator Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, its Champion of Transparency for her leadership in promoting open government and accountability during the 2021 regular legislative session.The handsome award was presented to her at her Capitol office on Tuesday (Oct. 5) by Donnis Baggett, executive vice president, and Mike Hodges, executive director.

www.alicetx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Sen. Zaffirini named 'Friend of the Judiciary'

AUSTIN — Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, was honored with the "Friend of the Judiciary" award by the State Bar of Texas Judicial Section in a virtual award ceremony last week. Her membership on the Texas Judicial Council and on the Texas Access to Justice Commission provide opportunities to develop and...
TEXAS STATE
perrytonherald.com

Texas Press Association Capital Highlights

Abbott wants to increase illegal voting penalties COVID-19 cases continue to decline Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Legislature to increase the penalty for illegal voting, adding the item to the third special session now underway. However, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, quickly rejected the proposal, according to the Austin American-Statesman. During the second special session,…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Senate GOP leadership holds a press conference

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hodges
Person
Judith Zaffirini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#News Media#Texas Open#Press Group#D Laredo#Texans#Sb 930
Washington Post

80,000 Green Cards Are About to Disappear From the U.S.

The Biden administration has acknowledged that in the last fiscal year the U.S. failed to issue roughly 80,000 green cards that should have been given to legal immigrant workers. The shortfall adds to a backlog of more than 1 million people waiting to receive employment-based visas. Congress should ensure those green cards are used — and then set about fixing a system that pointlessly burdens skilled immigrants and the businesses that employ them.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Politico Playbook: Dems 'officially hit the panic button' in Virginia gov race

The POLITICO Playbook stated this week that Democrats have officially "hit the panic button" in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. "This is the week Democrats officially hit the panic button in Virginia," Politico posted on Thursday. "Biden won the state by 10 points in 2020, but Terry McAuliffe, the former popular governor looking to return to Richmond, leads Republican Glenn Youngkin by just 2.5 points (48.1% to 45.5%)."
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
POTUS
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy