Foolish criminal-justice reform is slamming New Yorkers all across the board

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just shootings and homicides surging thanks to soft-on-crime laws and policies: So are lesser offenses like shoplifting and road violations. Post reporters found bare shelves at city drug stores, thanks to serial shoplifters. And, Nicole Gelinas reports, chaos in streets and highways made this summer the deadliest for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists since Mayor Bill de Blasio took office.

