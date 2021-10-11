CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers investigate spreading of ashes at Sunday’s game

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

The Terrible Towel apparently won’t be joined by the Unbearable Urn. During Sunday’s game between the Broncos and the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a fan spread ashes on the turf at the venue. “An incident occurred during the game at Heinz Field on Sunday where a fan was...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
#Steelers#Stadiums#Ashes#American Football#Heinz Field
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
thegreyhound.org

Controversy brews in the Ravens win over the Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 23-7 in a late afternoon game on Sunday. The talk of the game, though, was in the final three seconds. Normally, the winning team’s quarterback kneels to run out the clock if they have possession, but Baltimore instead decided to run the ball because they wanted to tie the NFL record of 43-straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Darrelle Revis Didn’t Enjoy Playing With Patriots, Suggests Nobody In Locker Room Likes Playing In New England

BOSTON (CBS) — In terms of winning championships, future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis had exactly one successful season in his NFL career. Revis appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Channing Crowder and Jared Odrick and spoke about his time in New England. After speaking negatively about the tension within the walls of Gillette Stadium, Revis was asked directly if he enjoyed his one season playing in New England.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jeff Fisher’s Message For Jon Gruden

Late Monday night, Jon Gruden shocked the football world when he resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following a series of controversial emails. Gruden sent a series misogynistic and derogatory emails during his time with ESPN. According to a report from The Times, many of these emails were exchanged with Bruce Allen, the then-president of the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Cowboys Have Notable Addition To Thursday Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys already listed a handful of key players on their initial injury report this week, and unfortunately, it appears the hits keep on coming. On Wednesday, cornerback Trevon Diggs, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and defensive end Randy Gregory were listed on Dallas’ injury report. Roughly 24 hours later, the Cowboys added left tackle Tyron Smith to that list.
NFL
FanSided

Packers have reinforcements on the way in Week 6 and beyond

The Green Bay Packers have had awful injury luck this season, losing a number of their most important players. The Packers’ top two defensive players, Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith, are on injured reserve. The team has also been without their two best offensive linemen in recent weeks. However, there’s...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson not on the field at Ravens practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report, but he’ll be making an appearance when Thursday’s report is released. Jackson was not present during the portion of Ravens practice that was open to the media. There’s no word on the reason for his absence at this point. The...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Key Players Set to Return After Bye

The Saints carried a winning record into their bye week despite the absence of a long list of talent. This team will now be back near full strength by Halloween, and poised to send a wave of terror through the rest of the league
NFL
SportsGrid

The Steelers have ruled out Chase Claypool for Sunday

The Steelers have ruled out Chase Claypool for the game Sunday, Burt Lauten of the Steelers’ official site reports. Claypool suffered a hamstring injury that will cost him this game versus the Packers. The Steelers lost both Diontae Johnson (knee) and Juju Smith-Schuster (ribs) during last week’s loss to the Bengals, but that due will play Sunday. With Claypool out of the lineup, James Washington should see a substantial increase in snaps for the second consecutive game.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos key recent addition sniped away by the Titans

The Denver Broncos made a move to sign Avery Williamson at linebacker, but the Tennessee Titans swooped in and sniped him away. After the Josey Jewell injury, the Denver Broncos decided to promote from within and let second-year player Justin Strnad fill his starting role next to Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Although Strnad has done fairly well, he doesn’t play the run nearly as well as Jewell and that was an area the Broncos saw an opportunity to upgrade.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow. While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Packers on Sunday

The Steelers are struggling and they are badly in need of a win to get back on track. But just what do the Men of Steel need to do to be the leader of the Pack in Week 4 in Wisconsin? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFL

