Netflix Suspends Trans Employee Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle's Special 'The Closer'

By Shafiq Najib
Radar Online.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Netflix staffers, including a trans employee Terra Field, who publicly spoke out against Dave Chapelle's new special were suspended by the streaming giant. Dave has been facing backlash after making comments about the Trans community in his latest special, The Closer. Field took to Twitter to express her anger. She...

