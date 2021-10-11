CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: St. Joseph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR ST. JOSEPH COUNTY At 656 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Bend, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Bend, Mishawaka, Georgetown, Granger, Gulivoire Park, Osceola, New Carlisle, Lakeville, Roseland, Indian Village, Chain-o-lakes, Crumstown, Woodland, Lydick and Wyatt. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 62 and 86. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
