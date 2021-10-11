CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At last! Bull elk gets tire off neck after 2 years

By Keely Sugden, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ka7Ey_0cOAxbLP00

PINE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A bull elk with a tire around its neck for at least two years is finally free, thanks to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

Wildlife officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch near the community of Pine, southwest of Denver, were able to tranquilize the elk and get the tire Saturday night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072VPr_0cOAxbLP00
    Wildlife officers Scott Murdoch (left) and Dawson Swanson (right) hold up the tire that was on this bull elk for over two years (photo courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WHbH_0cOAxbLP00
    Approaching the bull elk after tranquilizing it (courtesy CPW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YS4A_0cOAxbLP00
    Locating the bull elk after darting it with the tranquilizer (courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c934L_0cOAxbLP00
    Photo of the bull elk as it was being approached (courtesy CPW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9OP9_0cOAxbLP00
    Wildlife officer Dawson Swanson attempting to cut the tire off (courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is8FJ_0cOAxbLP00
    Wildlife officer Dawson Swanson with the elk after removing the tire (courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2mKN_0cOAxbLP00
    Bull elk with the tire on it (courtesy CPW)
  • Trail camera pic, July 12, 2020 (Credit: Dan Jaynes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHoca_0cOAxbLP00
    First sighting of elk in July 2019 (courtesy Jared Lamb/CPW)

“It was tight removing it,” Murdoch said of pulling the tire off the bull’s neck, even after cutting its antlers off. “It was not easy for sure, we had to move it just right to get it off because we weren’t able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire. Fortunately, the bull’s neck still had a little room to move.”

Elk with tire hanging around its neck near Conifer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife ask for help finding him

Bull elk shed and regrow their antlers every year.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” shared CPW.

The bull elk, which is 4 1/2 years old and weighs over 600 pounds, had five points on each antler beam.

The weight of the tire, the wet pine needles and dirt inside the tire, and the antlers were estimated to be about 35 pounds, according to wildlife officers.

“The hair was rubbed off a little bit, there was one small open wound maybe the size of a nickel or quarter, but other than that it looked really good,” Murdoch said about the condition of the bull’s neck. “I was actually quite shocked to see how good it looked.”

Wildlife officer Scott Murdoch discusses a bull elk seen between Conifer and the Mount Evans Wilderness Area with a tire around its neck (Credit CPW)

Wildlife officers had tried to tranquilize this bull three times earlier in the week. Four attempts were made in May and June in the Pleasant Park area of Conifer.

‘Stop Feeding Wildlife’; Deer dies of cancer with stomach full of bird seed

“Tranquilizer equipment is a relatively short-range tool and given the number of other elk moving together along with other environmental factors, you really need to have things go in your favor to have a shot or opportunity pan out,” Swanson said. “I was able to get within range a few times that evening, however, other elk or branches blocked any opportunities. It was not until shortly before dark that everything came together and I was able to hit the bull with the dart. One the bull was hit with the dart, the entire herd headed back into the thick timber. This is where I was able to find the bull.”

Officials say it’s not unheard of for elk to find themselves entangled in our everyday objects, including the following:

  • Tricycles
  • Tires
  • Garden cages
  • Clothes lines
  • Plastic fencing
  • Lawn chairs
  • Playground equipment
  • Soccer nets
  • Christmas lights

Helpful tips around animal entanglement:

  • Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings
  • Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers
  • Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

ANIMALS
