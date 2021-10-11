Tennis Center Membership Policies

The Currey Tennis Center is a varsity athletics facility made available for use by Vanderbilt students, faculty, staff and Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees. While efforts are made to ensure the facility is widely available, groups and varsity tennis teams have designated times they will use the courts for exclusive use throughout the year, during which the facility may be fully or partially closed. All indoor and outdoor courts are closed during matches and event rentals. All dates and times listed at the facility or on the website are subject to change.