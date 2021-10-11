CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Drops the First Four Minutes From Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max Drops the First Four Minutes From Aquaman: King of Atlantis. When it was announced that James Wan would be producing a new animated Aquaman miniseries, many fans assumed it would be tonally similar to his 2018 movie, which breathed new life into the character and paved the way for a highly-anticipated sequel that’s currently in production. However, the creators of Aquaman: King of Atlantis are taking Arthur Curry in a completely different direction. Ahead of the show’s debut this week, HBO Max has released the first four minutes from the series premiere. You can check it out for yourself below.

