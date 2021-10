A new era for the X-Men begins this January. In the wake of Jonathan Hickman's exit from the X-Office after Inferno, the X-Men will experience some shakeups. That goes for the creative teams behind the books and the mutants featured within them. The first announcement in this shakeup is Marauders. Previously written by Gerry Duggan, who is now writing the ongoing X-Men series, Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Curse of the Man-Thing) will begin his run on the title starting with Marauders Annual #1. Joined by Crees Lee on the annual, Orlando is shaking up the series' cast as the Marauders continue their mission, rescuing mutants and bringing them to Krakoa.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO