Grab an Alienware gaming desktop before this crazy deal is all sold out

By Katie King
Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market for a new gaming desktop, then you need to check out the Alienware deals going on today at Dell. Right now, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop on sale for just $1900, marked down from its regular price of $2140, so you can save $240 when you order it today from Dell. Looking for the hottest new PC games to play? Whether you’re into RPGs, MMOs, first-person shooters, farming simulators, sabotaging your friends, and everything else in between, you’ll want to check out our gaming deals for killer prices on top-rated PC games across the industry.

www.digitaltrends.com

