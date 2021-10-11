CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Gary’s Tea: Dave Chappelle Said This About Possibly Getting Cancelled [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dave Chappellle’s recent Netflix special, The Closer, has stirred up some drama in the LGBTQ community. His comments have sparked outrage that caused national groups like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition to even make statements to Netflix urging the streaming platform to pull it down. Of course, the comedian had special words for those who want to add him to their lengthy list of celebrities who are canceled. Hear all about what’s juicy in Gary’s Tea.

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dave Chappelle declares he has no worries about getting canceled following Netflix controversy: 'I love it'

Dave Chappelle on Thursday laughed off any efforts to get him and his new Netflix special "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a screening of his documentary. The sold-out crowd also watched performances by Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Nas, Lizzo, poet Amir Sulaiman, Jeff Rose, Talib Kweli and more.
TV & VIDEOS
radiofacts.com

Trans Comedian Flame Monroe Responds and Supports Dave Chappelle (videos)

Dave Chappelle’s fourth Netflix comedy instalment “The Closer” was just released pregnant with a boatload of controversy. The Closer is one of the most controversial routines of Chappelle’s comedy career. Chappelle had previously released a self-titled Special “Dave Chapelle” before that “Sticks and Stones” and finally “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Dave Chappelle
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special facing cancellation after trans comments leave critics irate

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special is facing cancellation after repeated calls have been made to pull it from the streamer. The comedian landed in hot water on Tuesday, when his sixth installment in his Netflix deal, "The Closer," debuted. In it, Chappelle seemingly spoke out in support of author J.K. Rowling, who came under fire in 2019 when she argued publicly that transgender women are essentially a threat to the gender identity of biological women.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Dave Chappelle Reacts to Criticisms of New Netflix Special ‘The Closer’: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is About, I Love It”

Dave Chappelle Faces Backlash for "Ridiculing Trans People" in New Netflix Special 'The Closer'. Dave Chappelle is addressing the backlash towards his new Netflix comedy special, The Closer. “If this is what being canceled is about, I love it,” he said after a Thursday Hollywood Bowl screening of his new documentary about the comic summer camp he organized in his Ohio hometown.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Backlash: ‘If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It’

Dave Chappelle is laughing off recent attempts to “cancel” him. Earlier this week, LGBTQ advocates condemned his transphobic and homophobic jokes and misconceptions in his new comedy special, “The Closer,” which premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, even issued a statement on Wednesday urging the streaming service to pull the special.
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

Dave Chappelle’s Final Chapter ‘The Closer’ On Netflix Drops October 5th [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Dave Chappelle and Netflix have done extremely well by each other, so after The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones Dave Chappelle is dropping the final chapter ‘The Closer’ on Netflix October 5th and judging by the official trailer featuring Morgan Freeman that dropped today, Dave Chappelle, has a lot to say.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle gets a standing ovation at the Hollywood Bowl amid The Closer controversy: "If this is what being canceled is like, I love it"

“F*ck Twitter. F*ck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid a** networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life," Chappelle said last night at a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary. His line "if this is what being canceled is like, I love it" was greeted with a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd that included Brad Pitt, Tiffany Haddish, Donnell Rawlings, Chuck Lorre and Sterling K. Brown. Chappelle is currently embroiled in yet another controversy over controversial comments about trans people in his new Netflix standup special.
MOVIES
