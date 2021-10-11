Gary’s Tea: Dave Chappelle Said This About Possibly Getting Cancelled [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dave Chappellle’s recent Netflix special, The Closer, has stirred up some drama in the LGBTQ community. His comments have sparked outrage that caused national groups like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition to even make statements to Netflix urging the streaming platform to pull it down. Of course, the comedian had special words for those who want to add him to their lengthy list of celebrities who are canceled. Hear all about what’s juicy in Gary’s Tea.