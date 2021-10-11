Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/texas-favored-over-osu-by-touchdown-ahead-of-week-7-matchup/. It’s the second time this season OSU is an underdog. Just goes to show you what everybody else out side this program thinks of osu football today. 5-0 and it took all this time to get to 12 and also stayed put Saturday after polls came out and still an 7 point dog to a team that has lost twice this year. We also had a returning quarterback for his 3rd year and most of our team back minus acouple good guys. If this was eight years ago we would be ranked in top 6 no questions asked. I don’t blame them tho because we haven’t won any meaningful games in a long time.