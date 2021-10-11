Continental, Major League Soccer Renew Partnership
Continental Tire and Major League Soccer have renewed their partnership that has advanced the growth of the League and the sport in North America for more than a decade, Continental Tire said. Celebrating its 150th company anniversary on Oct. 8, Continental Tire will continue to serve as the League’s official tire and as an official partner of all 27 MLS clubs. To commemorate 150 years, Continental Tire is gifting $150,000 to the fans of MLS, the Club Supporters Groups.www.tirereview.com
Comments / 0