Amazon to allow some staff to work remotely indefinitely

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen. Amazon has said it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can commute to the office when necessary.

