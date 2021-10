THIS IS WHAT I CALL ALTERNATIVE! Yeah! The music structure is really impressive. I believe that the main reason to love such an alternative hit is their tightness and harmony. The track is really catchy to the ears, especially the chorus part. Actually, you will sing along! I guess what makes this track is pretty unique is the beats, guitars, and vocal line. I would say my favourite would go for the vocals along with the guitar melody, it's actually creating a distinguished music phenomenon by fusing western and eastern elements together. Well done indeed! Although the music video is simple, still, it served the song nicely. Feel the charm below!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO