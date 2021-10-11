Editorial: After a week of silence
The pandemic brought loss. Whether that was the loss of a loved one, loss of a job or simply loss of stability, COVID-19 and its ripple effects shook our world. The American Psychological Association warned of a “growing national mental health crisis” in October 2020 following this loss. Now in 2021, many people are returning to what they hope is a normal life—but with newly acquired or worsened mental health problems. We must be prepared to deal with the mental health crisis seeded by the pandemic.www.collegianonline.com
