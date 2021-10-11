CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Editorial: After a week of silence

By Collegian Staff
collegianonline.com
 4 days ago

The pandemic brought loss. Whether that was the loss of a loved one, loss of a job or simply loss of stability, COVID-19 and its ripple effects shook our world. The American Psychological Association warned of a “growing national mental health crisis” in October 2020 following this loss. Now in 2021, many people are returning to what they hope is a normal life—but with newly acquired or worsened mental health problems. We must be prepared to deal with the mental health crisis seeded by the pandemic.

www.collegianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Flat Earth Preacher Dies of COVID-19

Rob Skiba, an influential figure in flat earth and Christian circles, has died of COVID-19, colleagues announced on Thursday. He had been fighting the virus since at least late August, when he began exhibiting symptoms after “Take On The World,” a biblical flat earth conference. “He has been sick since coming back from TOTW,” a Facebook friend posted in early September, adding that Skiba had been hospitalized for low oxygen levels. One of the country’s most prominent advocates of Flat Earth Theory, Skiba was also skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and some of the illness’ treatments. On the first day of the Take On The World conference, Skiba authored a Facebook post suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous.
RELIGION
shorebeat.com

Silence

It’s so quiet in the house this morning. Both you and your brother are off at school, your dad is out running errands, and for once I am alone. I won’t lie to you. Especially after all the togetherness of Covid, it’s bliss. On days I don’t work I have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

Anorexia spiked during the pandemic, as adolescents felt the impact of COVID restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, go to school or work, and socialise. It has also increased mental health concerns, with a rise in levels of distress, anxiety and depression. Adolescents have been particularly affected. The shift to online learning and limitations on catching up with friends have disrupted both their educational and social routines, and many have missed important milestones. Some young people have also changed their eating and exercise habits. This includes those with eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, a restrictive eating disorder that affects mainly adolescent girls. We’ve seen an increase in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Vibe

6lack Launches Mental Health Campaign To Help BIPOC Communities

Following World Mental Health Day, 6LACK announced that he’s partnering with Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA) and global therapy service BetterHelp in an effort for communities of color to gain better access to mental health resources and destigmatize mental health conversations. In the PSA, the East Atlanta Love Letter singer states, “This year took a toll on all of us. Mentally, it was rough and it’s not always easy getting the support we deserve. 1 in 3 Black adults who need mental health care don’t receive it. We need to change the system.” Not only will he feature his new...
ADVOCACY
Jambar

The Jambar Editorial

October means midterm season. On top of jobs, projects and papers, it also means burnout. Though some classes have moved away from the concept, just as many have kept it. It begs the question — what do we really gain from the tests?. All-nighters and cram sessions don’t help us...
JOBS
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

More Evidence for Taking Blood Pressure Meds Before Bed?

People with diabetes showed worse long-term survival if they had irregular nighttime blood pressure (BP) patterns, according to a cohort study from Italy. Reverse dipping, defined as a ≥0.1% increase in average nighttime systolic BP compared with average daytime systolic BP on 24-hour ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM), was observed in 11% of the 349-person CHAMP1ON cohort, the majority of whom were dippers exhibiting normal ≥10% dips in BP at night, reported Martina Chiriacò, MD, of the University of Pisa.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy