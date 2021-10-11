Niagara Parks Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Lower Niagara River gorge Photo credit Getty Images

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York State Parks Police, in conjunction with multiple assisting agencies, are searching for a missing 15-year-old male in the lower Niagara River gorge.

Before noon Monday Park Police responded to Whirlpool State Park, Lower Gorge Trail, in the area of the cable car for a report of a 15-year-old male who accidently fell into the Niagara River and had not resurfaced.

Park Police responded and coordinated a multi-agency deployment of search resources. These efforts included an exhaustive shoreline, air, and vessel search. These initial search efforts were unsuccessful.

Additional search efforts are ongoing.

Agencies involved in the search effort include; New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire, Boarder Patrol, New York State Police, US Coast Guard, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours, and Canadian Park Police.