Utah football teammates chant one last time for Aaron Lowe at funeral in Texas

MESQUITE, Texas (ABC4) – The University of Utah football team gathered for a sign of unity outside of fallen teammate Aaron Lowe’s funeral Monday afternoon.

In the video below, teammates can be heard chanting “Utah Mili,” one last time for Lowe.

Family and friends gathered in Texas to remember the life of Lowe, a University of Utah football player killed by gunfire in September.

“I loved Aaron Lowe, just like everyone who came in contact with him,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “He was a special person. He had a great heart, a great smile, his personality. Every time he went in the room, it lit up. He had that kind of charm and charisma. We lost a loved one and we lost a family member and it’s difficult. But it was said so eloquently, we won’t get over it, but we’ll get through it.”

On September 26, Salt Lake City Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Buk M. Buk and took him into custody. He is accused of shooting and killing Lowe and as well as shooting and seriously wounding an unidentified 20-year-old female at a house party. The unidentified female currently remains in critical condition.

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, an award created to honor former another Ute, Ty Jordan, who lost his life after an accidental shooting in December 2020. In a tragic connection, Jordan and Lowe were best friends, playing football together back in high school. When Jordan lost his life, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of Jordan.

Although the Utes have dealt with a tremendous amount of tragedy in the past two weeks, they were able to muster up a 42-26 win against USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. It was the first game for the Utes since Lowe was killed.