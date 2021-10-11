CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

US Fish Stick, Fillet Supply Jeopardized by Customs Dispute With Canada

By Patrick Whittle
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches. The Alaska pollock has a complicated supply chain. After being caught as part of the largest commercial fishery in the U.S., the fish are transported by ship to New Brunswick, Canada, near the border with Maine. They are then loaded onto rail cars for a brief trip down 100 feet (30 meters) of track in Canada, before being put on trucks and crossing the border into the U.S.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

The US may face a fish stick shortage soon

A dispute with customs at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of the fish that is used in most brands for fish sticks, and fish filet sandwiches, Fox 11 reports. After the fish are caught in Alaska, the Alaskan Pollock fish are transported by cargo ship to New Brunswick,...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

America's Filet-O-Fish supply chain travels through Canada. That may change.

Thanks to a legal battle involving a few million pounds of Alaska pollock, the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is a threatened — if not endangered — species. As of Wednesday, the fish in question is just beginning to be moved from cold storage in Canada as the United States and two shipping companies duel in federal court. At the heart of the case is whether a brief jaunt across the Canadian border is enough to exempt the companies from American shipping laws.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Joe Biden
Derrick

Canada fishing was worth Covid testing hurdle

We were ready to pull the plug. After years of traveling to western Ontario for fishing each summer, we were flummoxed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But not to worry, we thought. A vaccine was on the horizon, people will get it, and all will be well for 2021.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Americans#Kloosterboer Interna
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AFP

Texas businesses stuck between federal and state vaccine rules

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said Tuesday they will continue requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, deferring to federal regulations as Texas and the White House square off over vaccine mandates. The clash comes as the Republican governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, signed an order Monday banning all vaccine mandates in his state, including those coming from private companies. But that state rule is in direct contradiction with a regulation announced by President Joe Biden last month, which would require all companies with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday the new Texas law does not change the federal government's vaccine mandate plans, which could cover some 100 million US workers.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Seafood
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy