Paul Simon turned 80 on Wednesday. The news caused his name to trend throughout the day on Twitter, where the platform helpfully explained that he “shot to fame in the 60s as half of the ‘Simon and Garfunkel’ duo.” “This is triggering,” Questlove wrote. “Come on now. Ya’ll could have just [written] ‘HAPPY 80TH PAUL SIMON!!!!!” This is triggering. Come on now. pic.twitter.com/LCjHJLvgSP — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) October 13, 2021 Questlove has a point. Paul Simon is a lot more than half of Simon & Garfunkel. Discounting their brief run in the Fifties as Tom & Jerry, Simon & Garfunkel represents just six years...

