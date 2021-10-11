CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

At last! Bull elk gets tire off neck after 2 years

By Keely Sugden, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4y7q_0cOAoLsk00

PINE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A bull elk with a tire around its neck for at least two years is finally free, thanks to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

Wildlife officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch near the community of Pine, southwest of Denver, were able to tranquilize the elk and get the tire Saturday night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072VPr_0cOAoLsk00
    Wildlife officers Scott Murdoch (left) and Dawson Swanson (right) hold up the tire that was on this bull elk for over two years (photo courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WHbH_0cOAoLsk00
    Approaching the bull elk after tranquilizing it (courtesy CPW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YS4A_0cOAoLsk00
    Locating the bull elk after darting it with the tranquilizer (courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c934L_0cOAoLsk00
    Photo of the bull elk as it was being approached (courtesy CPW)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9OP9_0cOAoLsk00
    Wildlife officer Dawson Swanson attempting to cut the tire off (courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is8FJ_0cOAoLsk00
    Wildlife officer Dawson Swanson with the elk after removing the tire (courtesy of Pat Hemstreet)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2mKN_0cOAoLsk00
    Bull elk with the tire on it (courtesy CPW)
  • Trail camera pic, July 12, 2020 (Credit: Dan Jaynes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHoca_0cOAoLsk00
    First sighting of elk in July 2019 (courtesy Jared Lamb/CPW)

“It was tight removing it,” Murdoch said of pulling the tire off the bull’s neck, even after cutting its antlers off. “It was not easy for sure, we had to move it just right to get it off because we weren’t able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire. Fortunately, the bull’s neck still had a little room to move.”

Alligator sightings prompt City of Daphne to issue warning

Bull elk shed and regrow their antlers every year.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” shared CPW.

The bull elk, which is 4 1/2 years old and weighs over 600 pounds, had five points on each antler beam.

The weight of the tire, the wet pine needles and dirt inside the tire, and the antlers were estimated to be about 35 pounds, according to wildlife officers.

“The hair was rubbed off a little bit, there was one small open wound maybe the size of a nickel or quarter, but other than that it looked really good,” Murdoch said about the condition of the bull’s neck. “I was actually quite shocked to see how good it looked.”

Wildlife officer Scott Murdoch discusses a bull elk seen between Conifer and the Mount Evans Wilderness Area with a tire around its neck (Credit CPW)

Wildlife officers had tried to tranquilize this bull three times earlier in the week. Four attempts were made in May and June in the Pleasant Park area of Conifer.

“Tranquilizer equipment is a relatively short-range tool and given the number of other elk moving together along with other environmental factors, you really need to have things go in your favor to have a shot or opportunity pan out,” Swanson said. “I was able to get within range a few times that evening, however, other elk or branches blocked any opportunities. It was not until shortly before dark that everything came together and I was able to hit the bull with the dart. One the bull was hit with the dart, the entire herd headed back into the thick timber. This is where I was able to find the bull.”

Officials say it’s not unheard of for elk to find themselves entangled in our everyday objects, including the following:

  • Tricycles
  • Tires
  • Garden cages
  • Clothes lines
  • Plastic fencing
  • Lawn chairs
  • Playground equipment
  • Soccer nets
  • Christmas lights

Helpful tips around animal entanglement:

  • Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings
  • Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers
  • Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Elk with tire around neck spotted two years after initial sighting

A bull elk with a tire around its neck was seen again on Wednesday evening for roughly the 7th time over the last 2 years, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The sighting was reported near Pine Junction, which is found in the foothills of the Front Range, south of Mount Evans.
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After several attempts, wildlife officers remove tire that was around an elk's neck for over two years

For two years, an elk was seen with a tire around its neck. Now, after several attempts, wildlife officials have freed the animal of the rubber hindrance. The bull elk was first spotted by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officer in 2019 conducting a population survey of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness, about 30 miles west of Denver, according to a news release from CPW on Monday.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Alligator#Weather#Pine#Kdvr#Cpw
CBS Denver

Bear Captured On Security Camera Meandering Through Douglas County Yard

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear was captured on a security camera of a house in Douglas County, just meandering through the yard. This big guy was seen on a doorbell camera in Louviers, an unincorporated town.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the biggest bear its wildlife health lab has seen was a 580-pound bear from Boulder in 2013.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) This bear isn’t that big but it is still a good size!
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Nighthawks Rescued In Colorado Springs During Migration To Brazil

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued three nighthawks in just 24 hours in Colorado Springs. One bird was actually struck by a car and pinned to the grill. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Common nighthawks are migrating to Brazil after summering in North America. Nighthawks spend the days on the ground and fly at night. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They also hunt insects to keep them sustained with energy to make the long trek. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow Doesn’t Stop Horses From Helping Stock Native Cut Throat Trout In South Park

SOUTH PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife got some help from horses as the agency continues efforts to stock native cut throat trout. The rangers and horses headed out on Wednesday when it was snowing. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They hiked into the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness area. It’s all part of the efforts to restore the trout in South Park. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Ranger Petkash tweeted that it was “the kind of day that makes you smile to be a wildlife officer, even with frozen fingers.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Y-105FM

Minnesota Zoo Still Searching for Wild Animal That Escaped This Month

It's not too often we hear about animals escaping a zoo, but one DID get loose from the Minnesota Zoo, and zoo officials are still searching for it. I have to admit that I was a bit surprised when I read the post on the Minnesota Zoo's Facebook page about how they were searching for an animal that had escaped their campus in Apple Valley. You might hear of animals escaping zoos elsewhere-- but it usually doesn't happen here, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man Survives, Pinned In Bed After Giant Tree Crashes Through Roof

ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) – An man is recovering after a terrifying experience — a giant pine tree came crashing through his roof, pinning him down as he lay in his bed Tuesday morning. The tree was being felled when it came down in the wrong direction. The 150 foot tall, five-foot-wide pine tree is still lying inside the bedroom of the Alta Sierra home. The gaping hole in the roof exposing beams and debris that came crashing down — all of it, on top of a man laying in his bed. The man somehow escaped being crushed by a matter of inches and...
ALTA SIERRA, CA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

2K+
Followers
774
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy