Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) to miss Week 6

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hyperextended knee) is expected to miss the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport. Early examinations for Golladay's injury did not reveal structural damage, so it appears the wideout avoided any serious injuries. Still, he's expected to miss "a week or two" as he recovers, leaving rookie Kadarius Toney borderline alone on the Giants' receiving depth chart.

