Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) to miss Week 6
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hyperextended knee) is expected to miss the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport. Early examinations for Golladay's injury did not reveal structural damage, so it appears the wideout avoided any serious injuries. Still, he's expected to miss "a week or two" as he recovers, leaving rookie Kadarius Toney borderline alone on the Giants' receiving depth chart.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0