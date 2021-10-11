Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) to miss Week 6

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not practicing Wednesday due to knee discomfort. Elliott intends to return to practice on Thursday and play through the issue in Week 5 against the New York Giants. He looked fine last week while setting season-highs with 20 carries and 143 yards. Elliott wasn't targeted in the passing game for the first time this season, but he did score his fourth touchdown in three games. Dallas is favored by a touchdown over the Giants, so they may let Elliott rest his knee and lean more on Tony Pollard if they build a comfortable lead.

