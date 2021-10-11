Check It Out: The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

This is Jenn Delperdang, with the Sioux City Public Library and you’re listening to Check It Out. The 90’s are having a nostalgic moment right now—from TV show reunions to fashion trends, hints of this decade can be found everywhere. Today, I am recommending The People We Keep by Allison Larkin—a story that begins in 1994 when sixteen-year-old April Sawicki is living alone in a run-down motor home in the small town of Little River. April’s mother abandoned her when she was very young, and her father is mostly absent from her life—choosing to stay with his new girlfriend and her son. Music is Allison’s escape, and her family legacy—her dad taught her to play the guitar, and to appreciate the music of Bob Dylan, James Taylor and other icons of his time.