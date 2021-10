Windows 11 is on its way to your PC... eventually. Microsoft's new operating system will release on eligible devices starting Oct. 5 and the upgrade will be free if you're already a Windows 10 user. However, Microsoft is rolling out the update in phases, which means some users will have to wait months to get their hands on Windows 11 -- an August blog post from Microsoft said the company expects "all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022."

