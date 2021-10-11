CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

An insider of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amazing roller coaster ride of Star Wars is set to release the next part. Yes Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8 is announced. And here we lead the information about Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 8 cast details, release date, trailer launch, and production details. About Star...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Controversial ‘Mandalorian’ Actress Reportedly Returning to ‘Star Wars’

The Mandalorian Season 2 garnered more than its fair share of online drama, not due to anything plot-related, but as a direct result of Cara Dune actress Gina Carano’s controversial Tweets regarding her social and political opinions. Ultimately — despite support from many fans who made hashtags like #WeLoveCaraDune and...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Netflix confirms the release date of Dead To Me Season 2, Watch Teaser

Netflix confirms the release date of Dead To Me Season 2, Watch Teaser. Dead To Me, Season 2 is being waited by the audience just because the Dead To Me Season 1 was awesome. Netflix has announced the release date of Dead To Me Season 2 on 8 May 2020. The Dead To Me Season 1 was launched on 3 May 2019 last year this release date was also announced by Netflix. Dead To Me Season is one of the favorite shows that it has lots of American comedy. When it comes to thinking about cast, there are many characters like Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle, James Marsden as Steve Timber; apart from these 2 key roles, there are other characters such as Christina Applegate as Jen Harding.
TV SERIES
Deseret News

Disney+ just released this surprise ‘Star Wars’ series

Disney+ decided to drop a little “Star Wars” surprise this week, releasing the new series “Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds.”. The series includes sonic and visual poems that celebrate the work of Skywalker Sound and Lucasfilm. Each episode has a different theme, highlighting a different aspect of editing and sound compared to other episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Underrated James Wan Horror Movie Finally Streaming

Just like Hulu has "Huluween" this month, Peacock -- the new streaming service from NBCUniversal -- has Peacocktober. And while that name might not roll off the tongue in quite the same way as its competitor's, the platform is doing a pretty good job of celebrating spooky season. In addition to Friday's release of Halloween Kills and a bunch of Child's Play movies, Peacock is bringing one of the most underrated James Wan movies to the platform today in the form of James Wan's 2007 film Dead Silence. Written by Wan's Insidious collaborator Leigh Wannell, the film arrives on the streamer today and gives fans a look into the early work of a modern horror master.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lanter
Person
Ashley Eckstein
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Production Reportedly Underway

Production on Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is underway, according to a new report. The new season, about the ongoing galactic adventures of armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), has been in the works since before Season 2 premiered in October 2020. Pre-production began last spring on the third season of the live-action Star Wars series from creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, who was the first to confirm spin-off show The Book of Boba Fett — streaming December 29 on Disney+ — is separate from The Mandalorian Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Visions Hypes "The Elder" with New Poster

When Star Wars: Visions landed on Disney+ earlier this month, it gave fans of the franchise its first anime interpretation via nine short stories that explored different aspects of the galaxy that is far, far away. Now, the anthology series has revealed a new poster for one of its best stories, brought to life by Studio TRIGGER in "The Elder". While Disney has yet to reveal if there will be a second season for the anime series, the producers behind the latest series have confirmed that it is possible that the characters from these stories might appear in live-action someday.
COMICS
culturedvultures.com

Star Wars: Visions Finds Freedom From Canon

Disney+’s anime anthology Star Wars: Visions isn’t perfect, but it has a clear and straightforward ambition, to tell nine self-contained stories in corners of the Star Wars universe that we haven’t seen before. In that, it succeeds: in episode one, a nameless warrior fights a Sith conqueror who wields, of all things, a lightsaber parasol. There are already several things in here we’ve never seen before, with the laser umbrella being only one of them. Another episode turns lightsabers into mood rings, casually riffing on what exactly this all-powerful pop culture symbol means and how it functions. In another, a droid’s perspective on the Force and the concept of Jedi gets explored for maybe the first time ever (it’s also the most attention a droid’s gotten in Star Wars since the misfired subplot in Solo).
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Funko unveils new Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 Pop! Vinyl figures

Funko have unveiled another wave of Pop! vinyl figures for the hit live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian which includes Luke with Grogu, Boba Fett – both with and without his helmet, Fennec Shand, Cobb Vanth, Din Djarin, Grogu using the force with lights & sound, the Frog Lady, and a Dark Trooper carrying Grogu; check them out here…
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clone Wars#Television Series#The Lucasfilm Animation#Cgcg#Next Seasons#Disney Plus
animatedviews.com

Star Wars: Visions

George Lucas drew from many inspirations when he was developing the film that would become Star Wars. One of the more prominent was The Hidden Fortress by Akira Kurosawa. In fact, an initial draft of Star Wars was essentially a retelling of the movie as a science fiction adventure. After many rewrites, he would instead be more influenced by the visual storytelling aspects presented while cherry-picking plot points that were of interest. Star Wars would become a global phenomenon with its own mythology being expanded upon over the decades. It seemed only a matter of time before the franchise came full circle with the original inspirations from samurai and Japanese culture. And so it would with Star Wars: Visions.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Should Star Wars Get a 'What if...?'

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. With the likes of Marvel’s What If…? now streaming on Disney+, is it possible that Star Wars will one day get a similar treatment? After all, it’s not such a stretch of the imagination, considering that Star Wars: Visions experiments with alternative scenarios, especially in the case of the episode “Twins”, which pits a brother and sister against one another – a concept no doubt inspired by Luke and Leia.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

‘Clone Wars’ Darth Maul Faces Ahsoka Tano In This New Gentle Giant Statue

As he appeared in the later part of Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series, Darth Maul will be the next statue Milestone Statue from Gentle Giant. This statue will be a two-parter, with the companion piece being Ahsoka Tano. Both statues are 1/6th scale, with Maul being limited to 1,000 pieces.
MOVIES
StarWars.com

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Prepare yourself for a jolting journey into Darth Vader’s castle…and frighteningly fun stories from the galaxy far, far away!. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the new Halloween-themed special from Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group, is now streaming on Disney+. Filled with chills and thrills, as well as trademark LEGO humor and Star Wars in-jokes, it’s a hilarious and hair-raising experience for all ages.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
starwarsnewsnet.com

Henry Golding Talks ‘Star Wars Visions’ and ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

Star Wars Visions debuted on Disney Plus ten days ago, and it’s still being talked about. In particular, Henry Golding did an interview with Collider in which he gave a lot of behind-the-scenes details about the show and his episode in particular. Golding voiced the character of Tsubaki in the short Akakiri, the last one of the series, as part of the English voice cast. Yu Miyazaki voiced him in the original Japanese version.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

This Epic Star Wars Statue Immortalizes The Clone Wars' Greatest Battle

There's certainly no shortage of Darth Maul collectibles on the market, but Gentle Giant may have just outdone them all. The company is teasing a brand new Darth Maul statue inspired by one of the iconic villain's most memorable appearances. The Darth Maul Milestones Statue is based on Maul's appearance...
MOVIES
FanSided

Disney previews look inside the mega-expensive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

It’s Oct. 1, and that means Disney is officially kicking off the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. There are a lot of celebrations to be had all throughout the parks, not just at the Magic Kingdom. And that includes Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the home of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the sort-of-home to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy