The Start of the Season is Here! Release the Kraken!
(AP) — The NHL season gets under way Tuesday night with a pair of games. Tampa Bay will raise its Stanley Cup championship banner before facing Pittsburgh. The Seattle Kraken will play their first regular-season game on the road at Vegas. The games will kick off the NHL's first full, 82-game season since 2018-19 and there are more games than ever, thanks to the Kraken: 1,312 in all. The league will also take a break in February so its players can travel to China for the Olympics.1460espnyakima.com
Comments / 0