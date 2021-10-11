CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Start of the Season is Here! Release the Kraken!

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
(AP) — The NHL season gets under way Tuesday night with a pair of games. Tampa Bay will raise its Stanley Cup championship banner before facing Pittsburgh. The Seattle Kraken will play their first regular-season game on the road at Vegas. The games will kick off the NHL's first full, 82-game season since 2018-19 and there are more games than ever, thanks to the Kraken: 1,312 in all. The league will also take a break in February so its players can travel to China for the Olympics.

NHL

Kraken season preview: Giordano, Tanev to provide leadership

Grubauer offers stability in goal; offensive production needed during inaugural NHL campaign. The 2021-22 NHL season starts Oct. 12. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Seattle Kraken 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Seattle Kraken 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Kraken writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season. Projecting the...
NHL
The Eagle-Tribune

Merrimack eager for season to start

Merrimack head coach Scott Borek, just like the rest of the coaches around college hockey, is looking forward to a more normal season after COVID-19 interrupted, and ultimately ended Merrimack’s year in the playoffs this past March. The Warriors were playing their best hockey down the stretch (3-1-1 in their...
MERRIMACK, NH
Tacoma News Tribune

5 key players for Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season

The Seattle Kraken’s first NHL regular season is almost here. The Kraken will open with an extended road trip, starting at Vegas on Dec. 12, before returning to play at Climate Pledge Arena for the first time on Oct. 23. Throughout training camp and six preseason games, Seattle has been piecing the right pieces to make up its 23-man game roster.
NHL
Kraken Feel Solid With Duo of Grubauer, Driedger in Goal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are going into their first NHL season with the idea that having two top goalies is going to be crucial to their success. Free-agent signing Philipp Grubauer will almost certainly be in net when Seattle takes the ice for its first game Tuesday against Vegas. He was the team's biggest financial investment in the offseason. He's expected to rotate starts during the season with Chris Driedger. Driedger played 23 games for Florida and had a 2.07 goals against average last season.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Reasons to hope and reasons to mope for Kraken fans ahead of the 2021-22 season

Oct. 9—As the Kraken enters its inaugural season, here are three reasons the expansion team will make the NHL playoffs, and three reasons it won't:. Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose failed to make the playoffs last season. So did Vancouver and Calgary, despite the advantage of being in a temporary, relatively feeble all-Canadian division due to COVID-19. Edmonton did make it, only to get swept by Winnipeg (which then got obliterated by underdog Montreal). Vegas is the only Pacific Division squad that looked like a playoff team once the playoffs began. Edmonton is a regular-season juggernaut, so there are probably two divisional teams better on paper than the Kraken, but that's it.
NHL
Seattle Times

Here are the analytics the Kraken valued when building its roster, and what they mean

The Kraken became a leader in the hockey analytics community before it was even close to fielding its inaugural team. While several teams throughout the NHL navigate a landscape where deeper analytics have heightened importance, the Kraken has spent the past two seasons preparing for this one behind a bulked-up staff.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken notebook: There's a few decisions still to make before starting lineup is released

Oct. 10—Kraken coach Dave Hakstol is keeping Tuesday's opening lineup close to the vest. The past week since the last preseason game against the Canucks has seen several line combinations, and a lot of that is Hakstol and his staff ensuring they give every possibility a chance; after all, most of these guys have never played with each other.
NHL
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

