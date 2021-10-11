The Start of the Season is Here! Release the Kraken!

Oct. 9—As the Kraken enters its inaugural season, here are three reasons the expansion team will make the NHL playoffs, and three reasons it won't:. Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose failed to make the playoffs last season. So did Vancouver and Calgary, despite the advantage of being in a temporary, relatively feeble all-Canadian division due to COVID-19. Edmonton did make it, only to get swept by Winnipeg (which then got obliterated by underdog Montreal). Vegas is the only Pacific Division squad that looked like a playoff team once the playoffs began. Edmonton is a regular-season juggernaut, so there are probably two divisional teams better on paper than the Kraken, but that's it.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO