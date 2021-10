Airing on the CBS television network, the United States of Al TV show stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie with Brian Thomas Smith, Rachel Bay Jones, and Azita Ghanizada recurring. The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life. They are supported by Art (Norris), Riley’s veteran father; Riley’s sister, Lizzie (Alderfer); Vanessa (Goss), Riley’s ex-wife; and Hazel (Mackenzie), Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.

