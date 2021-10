MOSCOW - According to the weekly COVID-19 update provided on Thursday, October 7, Gritman Medical Center's COVID-19 patient care unit has once again filled to capacity. Over the past week, the hospital has reportedly seen their highest number of COVID-19 positive patients being admitted for inpatient treatment, with both the 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates both increasing.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO