For the third consecutive year, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration will pay Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) payments ahead of schedule. This follows the Department of Administration’s transfer of $17,292,000 to the Government of Guam Retirement Fund for 2021 COLA payments. These payments are scheduled for release on Friday, October 15, 2021, ahead of the legally required deadline of no later than November 1, 2021.

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO