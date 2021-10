New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): All India Mahila Congress acting president Netaa D'Souza on Tuesday slammed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's remarks that a lot of modern Indian women want to stay single and not give birth, saying that he should "get his mindset right."Speaking to ANI, Netaa D'Souza claimed that the minister is showing the mindset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government. She also said that whatever way a woman would like to live her life, she should be allowed to do. "It's her right. That's her way of life," she said.

