PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have found their new hitting coach for the 2022 season. Kevin Long, who was the Washington Nationals hitting coach last season, will join Joe Girardi’s staff in the same role, The Athletic reported on Monday. News: Kevin Long is going to join Joe Girardi's staff as a hitting coach, sources tell me and @MattGelb. The former Nationals hitting coach will be reunited with Girardi and Rob Thomson, who he coached with in New York. Will also be reunited with Bryce Harper. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 11, 2021 Long will be reunited with Girardi and Bryce Harper. Long...

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO