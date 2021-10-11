CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots, Kings Of Leon, All Time Low, Willow Set For 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Concert

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHEARTMEDIA has released the lineup for the 2022 “iHEARTRADIO ALTER EGO PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE” concert on JANUARY 15th at the FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA with COLDPLAY, IMAGINE DRAGONS, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, KINGS OF LEON, ALL TIME LOW, and WILLOW on the bill. Syndicated "THE WOODY SHOW" host JEFF "WOODY" FIFE will host the show; LIVEXLIVE will live stream the event on an exclusive basis, and the show will air on over 75 iHEARTMEDIA Alternative and Rock stations. Trips to see the show in person will be given away in a promotion on over 80 iHEART Alternative, Rock, and Classic Rock '90s stations.

