Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots, Kings Of Leon, All Time Low, Willow Set For 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Concert

Twenty One Pilots stopped at the Greek Theatre on September 30th. Twenty One Pilots was formed in Columbus, OH by four members and just two years later became a duo. For ten years, Twenty One Pilots had been just Tyler Joseph (Vocals, Guitar, Piano) and Josh Dun (Drums). This duo has been making music history the past decade, being the first group to have every song on not one but two albums reach either gold or platinum status. It was their fourth album Blurryface (2015) which found breakthrough success being the first album in history to receive at least a gold certification for each track. Twenty One Pilots was also the first alternative group to have two top 5 singles in the Billboard Hot 100. On top of that they were the third group behind the Beatles and Elvis Presley to have two singles simultaneously hit the top 5 in the Hot 100.

