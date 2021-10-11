CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Breakfast Meals to Teachers and School Staff to Say 'Thank You'

By Dave Quinn
Parents Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's is showing their gratitude in a big way next week. The fast food giant is honoring educators across the country from Oct. 11-15 by giving them free breakfast. It's all part of the brand's "Thank You Meal" program, which launched in 2020 to recognize first responders and healthcare workers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. During the two-week campaign, 12 million free Thank You Meals were distributed.

