Quiz: What's the Best Pet-Owner Halloween Costume for You and Your BFF?

Parents Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll be a winning twosome when you choose one of these ideas for a Halloween getup that matches you and your pet's vibe. It's a spooktacular time of year to show everyone what an awesome pair you and your pet are. You two will be *twinning* when you coordinate your Halloween costumes to complement each other. Our five-question quiz will inspire you and help you narrow down the choices for a pet-and-owner Halloween costume that turn you and your dog or cat into a perfect duo.

www.parents.com

