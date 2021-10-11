CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

It's OK if You Can't Have Family Dinner Every Night

By Meghan Overdeep
Parents Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a world of endless sports practices, music lessons, and shared custody, dinner time in America isn't what it once was. Studies have shown that children who eat dinner with their parents tend to do better socially, emotionally, and even academically, leading generations of moms and dads to force nightly family bonding sessions over plates of spurned peas and reheated casseroles.

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Family#Music Lessons#Exercise#University Of Minnesota
HuffingtonPost

Emily Mariko: You Can't Have Her Life, But You Can Have Her Stuff

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, then you’ve likely stumbled across Emily Mariko. The lifestyle vlogger has gone viral on the app in recent weeks mostly thanks to her homemade salmon bowl, which is just as much a visual meditation as it is meal inspiration. Mariko delicately combines leftover salmon...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
WPRI

Rhody Roundup: Are you sitting around the dinner table with the family?

It’s Friday and once again time for our Rhody Roundup. Thanks to our pannel for joining us and talking about some things on the web. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
parentherald.com

Why Every Pregnancy You Have Feels Unique

You may have heard people say that "every pregnancy is different." This is a pretty accurate statement. Every pregnancy is unique, and that's not limited to the fact every woman is different. Even if you've already had one pregnancy, your subsequent pregnancies will feel different compared to one another. A...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Parents Magazine

I Tried to Get My Kids to Stop Saying the Word 'Like' Until Experts Said I Didn't Have To

Ever since my two daughters started speaking in full sentences, I've been on their cases to resist using what I consider a lazy language crutch. Besides the fact that I don't want them growing up sounding like reality show contestants, all of whom seem to alternate every other word with like, my goal is to help them learn how to communicate effectively—not just with friends and family but in school and, eventually, the real world.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

These Cute KN95 Masks for Kids Keep Selling Out, but You Can Get Them Now for 30% Off

Public health experts have been full of advice lately about how a high-quality, multi-layer mask like a KN95 can provide very necessary protection from the spread of COVID-19, especially as we wait for that vaccine to get approved for our little ones. Following that advice in real life, especially where our kids are concerned, is not always so easy. Not only do parents and caregivers need to find affordable face masks for kids that fit comfortably, but it's also helpful if they look good enough that picky children will want to put them on and keep them on all day.
KIDS
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs That You're in an Unhealthy Relationship

In most unhealthy relationships, there is a giver and a taker, as opposed relationships in which partners are equal. Unhealthy relationships are often built on codependency, insecurity, immaturity, and irresponsibility. A relationship becomes potentially dangerous when it morphs into isolation, bullying, and abuse. I’ve written several posts about toxic relationships,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ricky

Never let go of someone who has these qualities

There are some people we come across in our lives, whom we don’t want to lose. Whether we are in a relationship with that person or a friendship, we want them to be in our lives forever. Sometimes we meet someone so special, that when we look at them all we can think of is, “Damn, it’s gonna hurt when you leave”.
SheFinds

Here’s How Many Hours Doctors Say You Should Sleep Every Night For Optimal Weight Loss

One of the most commonly ignored aspects of effective weight loss is adequate sleep. People often think they should focus exclusively on what they’re eating and how much they’re exercising. While that’s an important piece of the puzzle, you have to re-evaluate your whole lifestyle to truly see results, from your hydration to your sleep and even how you’re managing stress. A body that isn’t well-rested can’t feel or do its best, and biologically, how much sleep you’re getting has a direct connection to the hormones that control your metabolic health. Many people prefer to have a quantifiable goal to keep in mind, so how many hours of sleep should you be aiming for every night? We asked Dr. Dyan Hes, Medical Director of Gramercy Pediatrics and a board-certified physician in obesity medicine, how much sleep you should be getting, and how it relates to effective weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
romper.com

11 Common Things People Who Are Emotionally Unavailable Often Do

"I'm a magnet for unavailable men. And I'm sick of it," says Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner, her voice coated in loneliness and frustration. It's a fictional scene, but the dialogue is sharply poignant, highlighting the pain of falling for someone who is emotionally closed off. Part of this particular kind of heartbreak comes from the fact that an emotionally unavailable partner can be hard to spot — it’s not always obvious when you’re initially getting to know them. This is why knowing the signs can help prevent you from getting in too deep with someone who won't be able to love you the way you deserve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy