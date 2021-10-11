100 years of Viola Sykes

JACKSON — Many people turned out for a drive-by to wish Viola Sykes a 100th birthday at her home on Saturday. A group staged their vehicles at the Cultural and Wellness Center and made their way down to Sykes’ home, where she sat on an access ramp under a canopy waving at bypassers wishing her a happy birthday. Celebrating and assisting with her were family members such as her three children, Lois J. Sykes Hamilton, Samuel Mckinley Sykes Jr. and Marion Sykes Barnes.