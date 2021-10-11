NASHVILLE, N.C. — Nick Artis Hardy, 87, was born on Aug. 5, 1934, and died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Hardy of the home; one daughter, Laneil Hardy of Battleboro; eight sons, David Hardy of the home, Brian Hardy Sr. of Warrenton, Thurman Hardy of Rocky Mount, Welford Hardy Sr. (Sherry) of Hollister, Willie Massenburg (Lenora) of Aventon, Herman Hardy (Brenda) of Nashville, North Carolina, Sherman Hardy (Joann) of Rocky Mount and Kelvin Hardy (Annette) of Warrenton; three brothers, William Hardy of Whitakers, Raymond Hardy of Hollister and Larry Hardy (Ruby) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.