Arthur A. Johnson
Leavenworth - Arthur A. Johnson (Buddy), 77, of Leavenworth, Kansas passed on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Lukes Hospital of Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Davis Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Davis Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery. To read the full obituary and/or write condolences visit Arthur's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.www.leavenworthtimes.com
