Teen After-School Center in Aiken helps keep local young people out of trouble

Second Baptist Church’s Teen After-School Center is making a difference in the lives of local young people who might get in trouble because of a lack of supervision during their free time.

Director Christopher Emanuel told the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday at Newberry Hall that 100% of the students participating in the after-school center’s programs have improved their grades.

Ten of the after-school center’s students graduated from high school in June, and two now are in college, Emanuel said.

One joined the military, and the other seven currently are learning trades.

In addition, Emanuel reported that he has observed improvements in character and self-respect in 100% of the after-school center’s students.

In general, courts, the school system, health-care providers and parents refer students to Second Baptist’s after-school center, but “we’ve gotten so good at what we do that kids are referring other kids to us,” Emanuel said.

The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, or DJJ, partners with churches, community centers and various organizations to establish and operate teen after-school facilities around the Palmetto State.

“The hours between the end of the school and when parents return from work are a risky time for young people,” Emanuel said. “Research has demonstrated that serious and violent crimes committed by youth increased between these times.”

A five-year grant from DJJ provides $15,000 annually to fund Second Baptist’s after-school center.

The local after-school center also has received financial assistance from other sources such as the Rotary Club of Aiken and the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation.

“We didn’t just want to be grant-sustained. We also wanted to be community-sustained,” Emanuel said.

With the help of local financial aid, Second Baptist’s after-school center has been able to expand its space from less than 1,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet and purchase more computers and furnishings.

The facility also has a baby grand piano.

Students at the after-school center are offered mentorship, job placement, community service and skill development opportunities, Emanuel said.

Some have been introduced to golf.

Members of the Rotary Club’s Mentoring Committee have talked to the after-school center’s young people about the importance of laws in everyday life and money management.

Emanuel also mentioned two initiatives that Second Baptist’s after-school center is focusing on currently.

One is the installation of a washer and a dryer so students without those appliances in their homes will be able to have clean clothes to wear to school without having to spend money at a self-service laundry.

There also are plans to teach the after-school center’s students about the importance of good nutrition, and that will include classes on how to cook healthy meals, Emanuel said.