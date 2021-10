After nearly two decades of co-hosts, the CMA Awards are putting its 2021 show in the hands of a single artist: Luke Bryan will host the November 10th awards live from Nashville. Bryan takes over for last year’s emcee duo of Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down,” Bryan said in...

