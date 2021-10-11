Mold plagues Stamford's schools. How would mayoral hopefuls Simmons and Valentine tackle it?
STAMFORD — Among the issues Stamford’s next mayor will inherit come December is the ongoing mold crisis in the city’s schools. Mayor David Martin has defended his response to the mold crisis, saying he acted quickly to establish a task force dedicated to the issue and that tens of millions of dollars have been spent on renovation and mitigation projects since mold was found.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0